PanAmerican Seed Excited to Announce a Refreshed Website and New Features

PanAmerican Seed Floral June 12, 2023

PanAmerican Seed is pleased to announce that our newly refreshed website is here. Experience it yourself at www.panamseed.com and you’ll discover…

  • New features!
    • Short cuts to quickly access timely news and information.
    • A regional experience with local recommendations.
    • More company information and easier-to-find sales contact persons.
    • Streamlined navigation with greater accessibility.
    • Enhanced grower tools and inspiration.
  • Favourite information & tools from our exising website
    • Tons of product information and plant culture.
    • Regional lists of partners in our Where to Buy page.
    • Photo library access.
    • Company brand information and retail support.

