Pennsylvania Beef Council Supporting Hands-On Culinary Education With Beef & Veal

Bedford – Beef and veal have been popular this past year within middle and high school culinary classrooms across the state. For its tenth year, the Pennsylvania Beef Council (PBC) with support from Cargill, Formula 1 Feeds, Catelli Brothers, and Marcho Veal provided beef and veal grants to Family and Consumer Science educators during the 2022-2023 school year with over 3,400 students benefitting from the grant program. Educators participating in the program were creative in executing their lessons, extending beef and veal resources to their students in a variety of ways.

Sarah Davis, Family and Consumer Sciences Educator at Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School in Mechanicsburg, PA shared, “I am so grateful for this beef grant opportunity. My students designed food trucks and created a menu of their choosing. Because of this grant, I was able to offer them the opportunity to use Ground Beef which is normally too expensive for a choice lab. We were also able to utilize beef for a Global Foods course, which also tends to not use protein because of cost, but thanks to this grant we had the opportunity to make empanadas and experience other global foods we normally could not afford.” This speaks volumes to the impact the program has on students’ learning experiences.

The PBC is launching the Beef & Veal in the Classroom program for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year with support from numerous industry partners, including Cargill Wyalusing, JBS Souderton, Happy Valley Meat Company, Formula 1 Feeds, Catelli Brothers, and Marcho Veal. Each year, Family and Consumer Science classrooms are selected to participate in the Beef & Veal in the Classroom program. Teachers are either offered reimbursement for beef purchases or veal product delivered to their school for in-classroom lessons. For more information about the 2023-2024 grant program, please visit the PA Beef Council’s website.

To view more photos from the program’s activities, visit the PA Beef Council Facebook page.

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval. Internal links within this document are funded and maintained by the Beef Checkoff. All other outgoing links are to websites maintained by third parties.