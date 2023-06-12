CosMic Plants becomes first Canadian Orchid grower with MPS-A certification

CosMic Plants Floral June 12, 2023

Having only started in 2022 with MPS-ABC environmental certification, CosMic Plants obtained MPS-A as their first qualification. Mike van Steekelenburg, co-owner of CosMic Plants, is very pleased with this result.

The company was founded by brothers Mike and Neil van Steekelenburg nineteen years ago when they immigrated from Westland, The Netherlands, to Niagara, Canada. Now, with a devoted team of employees, they established a name and reputation for quality Orchids in two pot sizes (8 cm and 12 cm) and in various product categories and concepts.

To start with MPS-ABC, the company did not have to change their processes much. They had a gut feeling that their practices and data collection would already suit the MPS platform for a large part. That proved to be true. Their grower Mariah Hendriksen, who was tasked with the project to become MPS certified, has been diligent and meticulous with the data input and staying on track with the growing practices. Other than some administrational matters, nothing changed. Van Steekelenburg: “With MPS-ABC, we felt supported from the start. Their online platform, support, and service make the certification achievable in a step-by-step process that does not overwhelm.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CosMic Plants

