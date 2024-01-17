Wave Petunias Selected by Tu Bloom Designs for This Year’s GRAMMY Awards

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – PanAmerican Seed® is thrilled to announce that its popular Wave® Spreading Petunias will star in the red-carpet designs of Tu Bloom, the official Botanical Artist for the GRAMMY Awards®.

On Sunday, February 4, the 66th GRAMMY Awards® will honor top-performing recording artists during Music’s Biggest Night®, and millions of viewers will see Wave® Spreading Petunias strike a colorful pose amongst the headliners with a unique look by acclaimed designer Mr. Bloom. This gorgeous garden display includes the E3 Easy Wave® series in fabulous color of Sky Blue, White and Red. Thousands of Wave plants will welcome recording artists at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and add a touch of living color to this annually televised and much-anticipated event.

“I am a longtime fan and collaborator with Wave Petunias and have been eager to build a red-carpet look with them for years,” says Tu Bloom, owner of Tu Bloom Designs ®, who celebrates his 16th year as the official Botanical Artist for The GRAMMYs®. “You will see Wave in a whole new way with the vibe I’m creating. It will be glamorous and hold its own at this star-studded event, but also attainable for viewers who want a symphony color at home.”

“Wave Petunias already are the spotlight of so many gardens worldwide because of their easy, spreading color. I have no doubt they’ll feel right at home on the red carpet amongst other star performers,” says Sarah Makiejus, Global Marketing Manager for PanAmerican Seed. “It’s been amazing watching Tu Bloom work his magic with the Wave brand, and we can’t wait to see his garden-inspired look at The GRAMMYs® this February.”

When Wave® Spreading Petunias debuted in 1995, it took the gardening world by storm with its dramatic spread, exceptionally long bloom time, and superior weather resistance. The popularity of Wave Petunias since then is undeniable – millions of gardeners its love easy, spreading color.

Tune in to Music’s Biggest Night® on Sunday, February 4, airing on CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET and 5:00 p.m. PT. Red carpet coverage will also be available on live.GRAMMY.com and covered by cable entertainment news shows and social media.

Wave® Spreading Petunia seed is readily available – plenty of time to add this headliner to your 2024 programs! Contact your preferred distributor to place your order today. Retail support is also available to further promote this product to your customers.

To learn more about Wave® Petunias, visit www.wavegardening.com .

About Tu Bloom Designs®

Botanical artist Tu Bloom creates spectacular compositions and astounding displays for both container and landscape garden designs. The exclusivity of this style combined with his keen eye for designs that are globally sensitive makes his live botanical creations a magnet. Nationally, Tu Bloom Designs has partnered with some of the largest news, media, and entertainment outlets in the United States, and is the official botanical artist of the GRAMMY Awards®. To learn more, visit www.tubloom.com.

About PanAmerican Seed®

PanAmerican Seed is an internationally renowned breeder and producer of seed-raised flowers and vegetables based in West Chicago, Illinois, that produces high-quality and best-performing varieties, including NEW disease-resistant Beacon Impatiens. Research facilities in North and South America, the Pacific Rim and Europe enable us to test and evaluate new varieties under numerous climate conditions. Our state-of-the-art seed distribution center guarantees quick, efficient processing of orders for our worldwide customers. For more information, visit panamseed.com.