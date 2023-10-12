Perennials and Natives at the Northeast Greenhouse Conference & Expo

Northeast Greenhouse Conference and Expo will feature these educational sessions on perennials and natives on November 8, 2023.

Perennials: Past, Present and Future, and You Grow Perennials, What Could Possibility Go Wrong? Paul Pilon, Director of Growing at Opel Growers

Natives and Beagles. Peter van Berkum, Van Berkum Nursery

Growing and Selling Native and Naturalized Perennials for Pollinators. Jane Sorenson, Northeast Pollinator Plants

Perennial Trial Results. Eileen Anderson, Aris Horticulture, Inc.

Meet the presenters:

