Perennials and Natives at the Northeast Greenhouse Conference & Expo

Northeast Greenhouse Conference & Expo Floral October 12, 2023

Northeast Greenhouse Conference and Expo will feature these educational sessions on perennials and natives on November 8, 2023.

  • Perennials: Past, Present and Future, and You Grow Perennials, What Could Possibility Go Wrong? Paul Pilon, Director of Growing at Opel Growers
  • Natives and Beagles. Peter van Berkum, Van Berkum Nursery
  • Growing and Selling Native and Naturalized Perennials for Pollinators. Jane Sorenson, Northeast Pollinator Plants
  • Perennial Trial Results. Eileen Anderson, Aris Horticulture, Inc.

Meet the presenters:

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Northeast Greenhouse Conference and Expo