Perennials and Natives at the Northeast Greenhouse Conference & Expo

Northeast Greenhouse Conference and Expo will feature these educational sessions on perennials and natives on November 8, 2023.
- Perennials: Past, Present and Future, and You Grow Perennials, What Could Possibility Go Wrong? Paul Pilon, Director of Growing at Opel Growers
- Natives and Beagles. Peter van Berkum, Van Berkum Nursery
- Growing and Selling Native and Naturalized Perennials for Pollinators. Jane Sorenson, Northeast Pollinator Plants
- Perennial Trial Results. Eileen Anderson, Aris Horticulture, Inc.
Meet the presenters:
