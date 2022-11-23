Proven Winners Hosts First-Ever Creators Roundtable Event for Plant Influencers

With consumer interest in gardening continuing to gain momentum across North America, Proven Winners has expanded its commitment to support home gardener success. The number one plant brand welcomed an inaugural group of content creators to the Proven Winners Creators Roundtable event held November 16-17, 2022 in the newly established Proven Winners headquarters in DeKalb IL.

Proven Winners is excited to be expanding efforts working with content creators providing them with inspiration and encouragement as they grow the community of gardeners across North America.

Nearly two dozen plant influencers traveled to DeKalb IL to join the Proven Winners team for a two day deep dive event to learn more about the brand’s plans for new products and gardener solutions that will launch in 2023.

The Roundtable event gave the creators a “behind the scenes” look at the Proven Winners brand and highlighted 2023 introductions in leafjoy™ houseplants, Heart to Heart® caladiums and Proven Winners annuals, perennials, and shrubs. In addition, the plant influencers were introduced to other soon-to-be released solutions for gardeners including updates in the AquaPots® self-watering container system, Twist ‘n Plant® augers and fully compostable Eco+ Grande™ containers.

Experts from Proven Winners, Walters Gardens, Spring Meadow Nursery, Classic Caladiums, and The Plant Company joined the event. Each discussed the intensive trialing and evaluation process that goes into introducing Proven Winners plants.

The content creators came from states across the USA including Wyoming, Connecticut, New York, California, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Idaho, North Carolina, Maryland and Florida. Collectively, they reach millions of consumers who are eager and invested in gardening, plants and lifestyle topics.

“We can see by the high engagement numbers in our Facebook Gorgeous Gardens community that gardening continues to grow as a passionate hobby across North America,” said Amy Buhrow, Proven Winners director of marketing. She added that the Proven Winners Facebook community alone contains more than 800,000 active members.

“The response by this inaugural group of content creators has been outstanding and it truly reflects the high interest in gardening that continues to grow across the country. The insights, excitement and great level of engagement throughout the event makes us even more excited for Spring 2023,” added Buhrow.

“I came out of the last couple days with an utmost respect for Proven Winners. The amount of time, care, and pride you put into your product is incredible. It is so evident that you all love what you do, and it is contagious,” said Skye Hamilton of Hamilton House Designs. “How amazing it was to be in a room full of people passionate about with they do, and determined to make this world a better place through gardening. I’m not too proud to say, I was completely geeking out over all the beautiful plants and superior processes Proven Winners showed us.”