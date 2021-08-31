San Diego County Flower & Plant Association Installs 2021-2022 Officers and Board of Directors

Carlsbad, Calif. – The San Diego County Flower & Plant Association (SDCF&PA) is pleased to announce its 2021-2022 slate of officers and board of directors. The swearing-in ceremony took place at the association’s Annual Dinner Meeting July 22.

“I am very excited about our group of officers and board members for the coming year,” says Kerstin Poehlmann, newly elected president of the SDCF&PA. “We are fortunate to have assembled a set of very enthusiastic and talented individuals from our regional industry who are passionate about advancing the horticulture and floriculture industry here in San Diego County and beyond.”

The 2021-2022 officers and board members are:

President: Kerstin Poehlmann, Pen & Petal, Inc.

Vice President: Alan Fritz, C.M.A. Growers/Palm Acres/Specimen House 2 nd Vice President: Nicole Jackson, T & R Co.

Secretary: Susan MacFarland, Valley View Nursery

Board of Directors: Fred Ceballos, First Step Greenhouse Heather Hydoski, Dummen Orange Delta Mercedes Medina, Premier Tech Horticulture Berenice Poole, United Plant Growers



Officers and board members are volunteers and serve three-year terms. They also contribute as part of committees addressing topics such as scholarships, member services, community advisory, advertising & marketing, educational programs and much more.

Established in 1947, the San Diego County Flower & Plant Association is a trade association of commercial flower and plant growers and allied trade members, supporting firms in Southern California. Its mission is to strengthen, advance and support the horticulture industry in Southern California. For more information, please visit www.flowerandplant.org.