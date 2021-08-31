Senator Calls For Close Look At Deal That Would Feed Cargill’s Wichita Operations

Daniel McCoy, Wichita Business Journal Meat & Poultry August 31, 2021

A multi-billion acquisition that would help propel Cargill Inc.’s North American protein business headquartered in Wichita is drawing a watchful eye from Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa. 

According to a report from Farm Progress, Grassley has raised antitrust concerns and urged a thorough examination by the U.S. Department of Justice of a $4.5 billion joint venture by Cargill and Continental Grain Co. to purchase Sanderson Farms. 

The deal was announced earlier this month.

