Sign Up Now For Darwin Perennials Digital Days

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: Darwin Perennials® Digital Days is almost here, and the full agenda is set for this re-imagined, week-long virtual experience. Guests can sign up for email alerts as new content goes live each day starting Monday, June 15, through Friday, June 19 (visit DarwinPerennials.com/DigitalDays). Each day is filled with Information and inspiration, as well as takeaway best-practices to help you build a perennials program on a strong foundation.

Darwin Digital Days guests should also register for the LIVE webinar event on Wednesday, June 17, with featured speakers Paul Pilon of Perennial Solutions Consulting, and W. Garrett Owen, PhD from the University of Kentucky. Paul Pilon will discuss holding crops and maintaining plant quality through unusually late springs, as well as share his insight on numerous fertility, insect, disease and other cultural perennial issues. In Dr. Owen’s segment, you’ll hear the latest perennial propagation research from one of the premier experts in the industry, including topics on supplemental lighting and rooting hormones.

“We can’t wait to share all the great content we’ve gathered for Darwin Digital Days with our perennial customers,” says Leland Toering, Sales & Marketing Manager for Darwin Perennials. “It’s a full week of education that keeps the tradition of Darwin Perennials Day alive, and creates a digital on-demand experience unique to this exceptional year of reimagined events.”

Darwin Digital Days take place Monday, June 15, through Friday, June 19, 2020. See the full agenda and sign up for alerts and webinar access online at www.DarwinPerennials.com/DigitalDays.

