Successful Debut for Schreurs’ Sunshapers Outdoor Gerbera at IPM in Essen

At this year’s International Plant Fair (IPM) in Essen, Schreurs proudly presented its newest innovation, the Sunshapers outdoor gerbera! This groundbreaking product promises to revolutionize the world of garden plants, especially for gerbera lovers.

In a totally new, fresh and colorful booth, Schreurs managed to capture the attention of the many visitors at IPM Essen. Here, they proudly showcased their newest creation: the Sunshapers outdoor gerbera. This innovation is the result of eight years of intensive breeding and development by Schreurs’ experienced breeding team. The company, which has been active in breeding cut gerberas and roses for decades, decided in 2016 to take on a new challenge: creating a gerbera suitable for outdoor use. This initiative is the result from a globally growing demand for garden outdoor gerberas alongside traditional cut varieties.

With the Sunshapers outdoor gerbera, Schreurs has developed a plant that is resistant to various weather conditions. The plant blooms from early spring until the frost period. Two specific series have been developed: the ‘Endless series’ and the ‘Tropical series’.

