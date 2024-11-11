USDA Seeks Public Comment on the Importation of Orchid Plants for Planting in Approved Growing Media from Germany and the Netherlands into the United States

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is seeking public comment on a notice published on the importation of orchid plants (Phalaenopsis Spp.) for planting in approved growing media from Germany and the Netherlands into the United States. Based on the findings from the pest risk analysis, APHIS is proposing to allow the importation of orchid plants into the United States under certain conditions.

Currently, orchid plants (Phalaenopsis Spp.) from Germany and the Netherlands are not included in APHIS’ plants in growing media program taxa list. The notice describes the conditions for the importation of orchid plants for planting in approved growing media from Germany and the Netherlands and safeguarding measures against the introduction of plant pests.

APHIS is making the notice available to the public for review and comment for a 60-day period ending on January 6, 2025. To view the documents or submit comments, go to www.regulations.gov and enter APHIS-2024-0001 in the Search field.