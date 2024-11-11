Get Inspired for Next Season! Danziger Announces InnovationFest Live Stream Lineup

Are you ready to jump start the 2026 season? Join the Danziger team for two weeks of live inspiration and conversation at InnovationFest! The global leader in bedding plant and cut flower breeding, and foliage production is going live with Danziger experts and industry leaders to provide an interactive, global experience.

From Nov. 11-21, Danziger will feature live streaming events on its InnovationFest social channels. Experts will be touring the company’s facilities around the world with a first-hand look at breakthrough genetics in bloom. In addition to highlighting the new 2026 varieties, they’ll be showcasing the innovative programs you need to know about. Danziger has also enlisted retail pros to share insights to help your business thrive. Best of all, you will have the opportunity to ask your questions live.

Danziger experts in production, marketing, sales, and customer service will be streaming live from Israel, Guatemala, and Kenya

Martha Kastelein, Green Connector, brings 20 years of international floral industry experience to her Retail Insights presentation on what is trending in the flower and plant business in Europe right now, live from a European garden center

Jared Hughes from Groovy Plants Ranch, a destination garden center in Ohio, will provide retail insights on translating your passion for plants into a memorable customer experience

Access the live events here and be sure to check out the full schedule.

Danziger representatives around the world are also conducting personalized meetings, connecting with customers to highlight new varieties, exciting programs, and unveiling new brands for 2026. Click here to learn more about Danziger’s 2026 season.

About Danziger

Through innovative floriculture, creative collaboration, and a spark of imagination, Danziger strives to develop extraordinary flowers to help customers achieve extraordinary success. Danziger is a global leader in bedding plant breeding, cut flower breeding and foliage production backed by one of the largest R&D departments in the world. More than 100 scientists, researchers, and professional breeders work to invent new varieties that are more durable, efficient, profitable, and BEAUTIFUL. Nearly 1,000 customers in more than 60 countries benefit from Danziger varieties. Founded in 1953, the family-owned company is committed to bringing personal service to its customers. Danziger employs more than 3,000 people worldwide, with its home office and research and development center located in Israel. The company has propagation facilities in Israel, Guatemala, Kenya, and Colombia, and trial locations in Colombia, Ecuador and Michigan. Sales and technical team members are positioned across the globe to ensure the highest quality customer service for all our partners. For more information, visit our website: www.danzigeronline.com