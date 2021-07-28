Use APHIS eFile to Apply for Your Next Cut Flowers Permit

APHIS Plant Protection and Quarantine (PPQ) is excited to announce the new APHIS eFile PPQ 587 plants and plant products application for cut flowers and greenery, and sugarcane and sugarcane products permits.

Why should I use APHIS eFile?

· Effective today, PPQ will no longer issue new or renewed permits from ePermits for PPQ 587 plant and plant products that are not for propagation or planting

· Permit requests can include multiple countries per application

· Get your permits the same day you apply

The following plant and plant products applications are available in APHIS eFile:

Cut Flowers and Greenery – new

Sugarcane and Sugarcane Products – new

Fruit and Vegetables

Seeds, Nuts, and Grains

Handicrafts

Hay, Straw, and Fiber

Cotton and Cotton Products

Herbals: teas, extracts, and oils

Apply Today!

Go to APHIS eFile at efile.aphis.usda.gov/s/. In the Ready to Apply section, select the PPQ 587 application to start your application. For additional support, check out our user guides and YouTube videos.

For a period of time, you still need to use ePermits to apply for other PPQ 587 permit requests (e.g., plants for planting). In the future, all PPQ 587 applications will be available in APHIS eFile.

If you have any questions, please contact PPQ Permit Services at (301) 851-2046 or plantproducts.permits@usda.gov.