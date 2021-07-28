Florist North America Changes Name to HilverdaFlorist North America

Proudly we announce that our subsidiary company Florist North America has officially changed the name to HilverdaFlorist North America. The name change was initiated due to the merger and reorganization of parent company HilverdaFlorist B.V. With this step we strengthen our position in the North American market and we have an extensive range in Gerbera, Dianthus, Echinacea, Alstroemeria, Salvia and Hellebores products. HilverdaFlorist North America gives us the opportunity to directly deliver rooted plant material from our extensive assortment to the Canadian market.

Sjaak Sijm, manager at HilverdaFlorist North America, explains, ‘This name change emphasizes the strong partnerships that HilverdaFlorist has in the North American market. In Canada we partner with two rooting stations, in Ontario and British Columbia, this gives us the opportunity to sell and deliver rooted plant material from our complete assortment directly to the Canadian growers.’



HilverdaFlorist

HilverdaFlorist leads the global market in selecting, breeding and propagating of unique varieties in cut flowers and pot & garden plants. HilverdaFlorist is the supplier of high-quality young plant material suitable for every climate and cultivation requirements.

HilverdaFlorist has an extensive international sales network and a number of production locations abroad. This enables HilverdaFlorist to provide all customers worldwide with the best products and advice.

The headquarters of HilverdaFlorist is located in the De Kwakel, The Netherlands. Other companies that are part of the HilverdaFlorist group are: HilverdaFlorist Colombia (Colombia), Murara Plants (Kenya), KF Bioplants (India) and HilverdaFlorist North America (Canada).