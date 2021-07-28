AMSA Announces Symposium Speakers on Processed Meats vs. Alternative Proteins – New Technologies Focus

AMSA is pleased to announce, Ms. Vicki Deyarmond and Mr. Edward Moore will be the featured speakers in the symposium entitled “Processed Meats vs. Alternative Proteins – New Technologies Focus” on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, during the 74th AMSA Reciprocal Meat Conference (RMC) hybrid meeting. This session will be sponsored by Sealed Air’s Cryovac.

Vicki Deyarmond, Senior Application Specialist at International Flavors and Fragrances, will start out this session speaking about “Ingredient Technologies For Plant-Based Meat Applications.” When formulating plant-based meat alternatives it can be challenging to bring together the ideal combination of functional ingredients to build a product that has all the eating qualities of its real meat counterpart. The components used will help optimize the necessary sensory attributes and nutritional profiles needed. These attributes include texture, binding, juiciness, mouthfeel, color, flavor, and shelf life, in addition to targeted fat and protein content. There are many new and existing ingredient options in the formulator’s toolkit to solve this challenge.

Edward Moore, Applications Engineer at Sealed Air (Cryovac), will follow with a presentation over “Packaging Requirements and Techniques for the Expanding Alternative Protein Market.” Alternative protein-derived meats have seen continuous growth in recent years. As this sector continues to grow, so does the need for improved packaging solutions. In this session, Edward will focus on alternative proteins in both the retail and foodservice sectors. Topics will include packaging requirements and the differences between alternative proteins and animal-based proteins, with an emphasis on packaging techniques to better fit the more conscious consumer.

Following these presentations will be an open floor discussion panel with Vicki and Edward as well as our invited panelist Tricia Harlan with JBT, who is recognized as a processing expert. The panel will be geared toward technical questions around processing techniques of traditional vs. alternative processing, ingredient usage, and packaging techniques and technologies.

For more information, please visit www.meatscience.org/rmc or contact Deidrea Mabry 1-800-517-AMSA ext. 12.