Plant Development Services to Share These Exclusive Intros on the Pitch at CAST

(Carpinteria, California) — Plant Development Services, Inc. (PDSI) is readying the pitch of the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club for the California Spring Trials (CAST) taking place March 30-April 2, 2022. PDSI’s new releases are distinguished by the debut of a signature brand poised to transform the boxwood market, Better Boxwood®. Also being introduced are four new ornamental varieties from Southern Living® and Sunset® Plant Collections that offer consumers spectacular color and vibrant texture to enliven the landscape.

The New Better Boxwood™ Series in Partnership with Everde Growers

Better Boxwood is the first collection of boxwood scientifically bred for its ability to resist blight. The Better Boxwood series is the result of more than two decades of breeding and trials in Europe led by Belgium grower Didier Hermans and the Flemish Institute for Agricultural and Fisheries Research, both decades-long leaders in the fight against blight in Europe. PDSI is proud to partner with Everde Growers to offer Better Boxwood to U.S. and Canadian growers with the series appearing on the consumer market in 2023.

With the continued spread of boxwood blight in the U.S., the Better Boxwood series’ four blight-resistant varieties will offer unique sizes and forms to fill any Boxwood need:

Buxus Skylight™: 6-8 ft. tall and 3-4 ft. wide, fast growing with medium-green leaves. Suitable for topiary and medium hedges.

Buxus Babylon Beauty™: 3 ft. tall and 4-5 ft. wide, light green leaves with low spreading growth. Suitable for groundcover or layering.

Buxus Heritage™: 3-4 ft. tall and 2-3 ft. wide, dark green leaves. Similar to Buxus sempervirens but slightly more compact. Ideal as a hedge or pruning form.

Buxus Renaissance™: 1-2 ft. tall and 1-2 ft. wide, low-growing with dark green leaves. Ideal for low hedges.

New and Brand-Exclusive

With an eye toward meeting the growing consumer demand for versatile varieties and colors that pop, PDSI is introducing the following brand-exclusive varieties:

Dianthus Pickables™ ColorPop. Bright, hot-pink blooms with a lavender-pink eye pop on strong stems all season long. Use these foot-tall bloomers in full sun to part shade in USDA Zones 5-10.

Gaillardia REALFLOR® Fanfare Amber Glow. Amber Glow brings a new, vibrant shade of orange to the Fanfare family, along with an improved habit and a long bloom time. This variety glows in full sun throughout USDA Zones 5-10.

Leucanthemum REALFLOR® Real Cream.Real Cream brings an organic-buttery yellow to the Shasta Daisies. Its strong stems make this a nice addition to the array of flowers in a cutting garden. Earlier to bloom than Goldcup, this 24-in. by 18-in. plant is at home in full sun locations in USDA Zones 5-10.

Colocasia Royal Hawaiian® Waikiki. This glossy green colocasia with white and flamingo-pink veining is a color breakthrough in the category. The compact and clumping habit make it ideal for both patio containers and garden use. Situate this 3-ft. by 3-ft. tropical plant anywhere from full sun to part shade conditions in USDA Zones 8-11.

These four color-contagious new perennials for 2023 will be available exclusively in the Southern Living and Sunset Plant Collections. Come preview all of them at CAST. For more information on PDSI’s CAST event, visit www.plantdevelopment.com/cast-2022.

About Plant Development Services Inc.

Plant Development Services Inc. was founded in 1996 by third-generation nurseryman Greg Smith. Plant Development Services’ grower-friendly approach combines innovative genetics from their in-house breeding program and an international network of leading-edge breeder partners; world-class merchandising and marketing tools; and sensible pricing. The result is comprehensive programs that create value for growers and retailers and their new plant partners. PDSI owns and/or licenses more than 100 patented plant properties and manages game changing brands including Better Boxwood®, Encore® Azalea, the Southern Living® Plant Collection, and the Sunset® Plant Collection. To learn more about Plant Development Services Inc., visit https://plantdevelopment.com/