Webinar Recording Available On-Demand: ‘30 Perennials You are Missing in 2023’

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: During a recent collaborative webinar event, experts from perennial industry market leaders Darwin Perennials®and Walters Gardens, Inc. reviewed the best-performing, most-exciting perennials that you may not have heard about. Darren Barshaw and Kata Kress Wallace, along with moderator Seth Reed, recorded a lively discussion on 30 incredible new perennial introductions from the last several years – many of them national award winners and trial garden stand-outs.

Recorded January 26, the webinar also featured live audience polls in which viewers submitted which of the varieties presented were tops with attendees. Separated by flower seasonality, with choices shared by both presenters, here are the poll results below:

Darwin Perennials Walters Gardens

Spring Armeria Dreameria Amsonia ‘Starstruck’

Summer Salvia ‘Blue by You’ Agastache ‘Rosie Posie’

Fall Heliopsis Summer Eclipse Aster ‘Grape Crush’



“Our two, seasoned product experts really engaged the webinar viewers with their recommendations for the newest perennials and how they can make an impact in garden centers and nurseries,” says Seth Reed, Sales and Marketing Manager for Darwin Perennials. “We had excellent webinar attendance, and the viewers’ live feedback on which products stood out during the presentation was also insightful. We’re pleased to share that knowledge with the industry. Be sure to watch the recording to learn more.”

Meet the Speakers:

Darren Barshaw is a Darwin Perennials Product Representative, and for more than 30 years he’s had a pulse on the perennial market. He educates customers on plant culture, and knows how to offer world-class technical service.

Kata Kress Wallace is a Regional Product Manager for Walters Gardens, Inc. where she oversees sales in the southeastern states. She has close family ties to the nursery industry, and throughout her career, has overseen production of millions of grass liners and managed an international crew.

“30 Perennials You Are Missing in 2023 (and why you should grow them)” is now archived for on-demand viewing. Watch it at the Darwin Perennials YouTube Channel FREE and be sure to subscribe for ongoing access to expert recommendations and perennial news.

About Darwin Perennials

Darwin Perennials, a division of Ball Horticultural Company, is a leading breeder and producer of vegetative perennials for the greenhouse and nursery industries. It is supported by unrooted cutting supply out of its South American farm, Darwin Colombia. Perennials with Staying Power™ means success for your perennial program. Visit www.darwinperennials.com.