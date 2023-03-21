Lipari Foods Finalizes Acquisition of Missouri-Based Swiss-American, Inc. to Complement its Existing Capabilities

WARREN, MICH. – Lipari Foods, a top specialty food distributor based in Warren, Michigan, announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire St. Louis, MO based Swiss-American, Inc., a leading specialty cheese solutions provider, focused on retail deli. This opportunity will further enhance its manufacturing division’s capabilities through its subsidiary The Deli Source, with a specific focus on expanding cheese offerings.

Founded in 1938 in St. Louis, Missouri, the Swiss-American team services 40+ customers, including 5 of the top 10 retailers in the United States, and has approximately 85 total employees. Swiss-American globally sources over 1,200 items from over 22 countries and 20 U.S. states.

We are excited to welcome Swiss-American into our family as we further enhance our cheese program offerings. We are committed to providing great products and service to our collective customers. Swiss-American is a trusted leader in the cheese industry, and we are excited to add their expertise into The Deli Source operation while adding the Lipari DSD expertise to the Swiss-American operation, providing greater opportunities for all of our customers.

–Thom Lipari, CEO of Lipari Foods

In Lipari we found a partner we could trust with the company’s legacy of exceptional customer service and quality products provided by the outstanding people at Swiss-American. Together, our companies can realize significant synergies and growth that will ultimately lead to great value and exceptional service for our combined customers.

–Joe Hoff, Swiss-American, Inc.

Joe Hoff will continue to serve as the leader for Swiss-American, Inc.

About Swiss-American, Inc.

For over 84 years Swiss-American, a specialty cheese company based in St. Louis, has partnered with retailers to maximize their sales through the development of optimized solutions in the deli. Utilizing its vast supplier network and unique capabilities such as hand wrapping of soft ripened and blue vein cheeses, Swiss-American is committed to sourcing the finest cheeses and specialty foods from partners across the U.S. and around the globe. Swiss-American believes enjoying food is a celebration of our shared humanity and it is a privilege to help elevate those experiences with its specialty cheese.