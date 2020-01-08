371 Laid Off as Rancho Cucamonga Jerky Manufacturer Shuts Down

A Rancho Cucamonga company that has manufactured and packaged Asian-flavored meat jerky in the city for 22 years has closed its doors and laid off 371 workers.

Golden Island Jerky Co. announced the closure Dec. 13 in a letter to the California Employment Development Department. That date also was the last day of operations for the company in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the letter.

Employees will continue to be paid until Feb. 10. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN, requires employees to either be notified 60 days before a layoff takes effect or be paid for that period.

