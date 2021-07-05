Albertsons Selling M’tucci’s Sausages

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — M’tucci’s Restaurants’ Italian sausage is now available for sale at all Albertsons in Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Taos, according to a news release.

The sausage, which is made from the company’s proprietary Iowa-raised pork, is already for sale at M’tucci’s restaurant locations.

The Albertsons that will make the produce available will also display a QR code that links to videos of a M’tucci’s chef preparing a meal with the sausage as well as recipes for the videos.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: ALBUQUERQUE JOURNAL