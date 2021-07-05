Wholestone Farms Sioux Falls Processing Plant has Big Implications for Pork Producers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Adding a second pork producing plant in Sioux Falls; the new proposal by Wholestone Farms, a farmer-owned company, would bring a $500 million dollar processing facility to the south east corner of I-229 and Benson road.

“175 acres is what we purchased here,” Wholestone Farms Chairman of the board Luke Minion said.

Wholestone Farms is just weeks away from closing on the sale of this massive property along Interstate 229 that will become a hub for pork producers across KELOLAND.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: KELO