Wholestone Farms of Nebraska and Prestage Foods of Iowa Announce a New Joint Venture

FREMONT, Neb. — The newly formed joint venture, Prestage Wholestone, LLC, unites two farmer-owned companies. Prestage Wholestone will enhance customer offerings while streamlining pork sales and partnering in hog processing operations.

“We are excited and honored to partner with the Prestage family. This is an extremely important next step for the 200+ farm families that own Wholestone Farms. We look forward to demonstrating the benefits of this partnership to our customers, consumers, and our owners.” – Luke Minion, Chairman of Wholestone Farms

Prestage Wholestone will operate from two plant locations with a daily single-shift harvest capacity of approximately 21,000 head per day.

“The Prestage family is excited to partner with Wholestone Farms, a company comprised of like-minded American farmers and producers that reflect our collective core values from farm to market.” – Ron Prestage, Prestage Family Representative

Prestage Wholestone will start joint operations no later than Jan. 1, 2024.

About Wholestone Farms

Wholestone Farms, headquartered in Fremont, Nebraska, was founded in 2018 as a cooperative of 200 Midwest family farmer-owners. They had a vision of bringing the consumer closer to the farmer by creating an authentic integrated pork supply chain. A company focused on preserving and expanding opportunities for generations of independent family farmers.

About Prestage Foods of Iowa

At Prestage Foods of Iowa, we take pride in being a part of a third-generation, family-owned food and agriculture business. From our location near Eagle Grove, Iowa, we are committed to quality and service as we deliver wholesome and delicious pork products to our customers here at home in the U.S. and around the world.