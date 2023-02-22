Danziger Floresta is the Future of Foliage

The future of foliage plants is happening now. Danziger is creating a new standard of foliage production, bringing reliable plant material and consistent availability to growers across North America. The new program, called Floresta™, will offer more than 150 varieties, with more being introduced regularly. Floresta™ translates to forest, bringing to mind a collection of lush, beautiful plants from a tropical rainforest.

The company is propagating and supplying foliage plants from their state-of-the art facility in Guatemala. Danziger Guatemala is in full production of leading different crops including peperomia, philodendron, pothos, dieffenbachia, and many more. “The days of low-quality foliage cuttings and inconsistent availability are gone,” says Mike Fernandez, market manager for Danziger North America. “Other foliage programs are done outdoors, under banana trees where the rainy season can cause serious problems. We’re taking production indoors to a clean environment and starting with high-quality source material to develop cuttings. Indoor production gives us a better environment with no weather concerns, allowing us to produce consistent crops and make availability more consistent too.”

“Our facility in Guatemala is known for supplying the highest quality, clean genetics for annuals and perennials,” says Omri Cohen, chief executive officer of Danziger Guatemala. “We have exceptionally high standards and sanitation protocols for our production. We’re bringing those same standards to our foliage program. This is going to create very uniform, high-quality cuttings and stable availability in North America.”

