1-800-Flowers.com Launches Collaboration With Plant Kween

Get ready for a wild botanical ride!

1-800-Flowers.com® has collaborated with plant influencer and educator, Christopher Griffin – also known as Plant Kween, to provide customers with fresh green offerings and engaging resources that will help and inspire them along their plant parenting journey. Available now for a limited time, the Plant Kween for 1-800-Flowers.com® collection is a lush assortment of on-trend plants that has been specially curated by Christopher. Additionally, the 1-800-Flowers.com® – Plant Kween Succulent Garden on-demand workshop offers customers an immersive opportunity to learn new skills and tips around creating and caring for a succulent garden.

“As a long-time fan of 1-800-Flowers.com, I am thrilled to team up with the brand to share the lessons and joys of being a plant parent and encourage followers to begin their own green adventures,” says Griffin. “This collaboration is also so meaningful because of the role my grandmother played in inspiring me to start my own plant parenting journey. And, as an educator, I am also excited to work with 1-800-Flowers.com to offer customers a fun-filled, on-demand experience where they can create their own succulent garden and learn how to care for and nurture it.”

A Lush Assortment of “Green Gurls”: Curated by Christopher, the Plant Kween for 1-800-Flowers.com® collection features 15 green plants and colorful, elegant orchids that all arrive in a stylish and unique container. Available for delivery nationwide, this assortment was created to include a variety of “green gurls” for both novice and experienced plant lovers, as well as plants that can work for any space, including some of Christopher’s favorites such as the Snake Plant and ZZ Plant.

