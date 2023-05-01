Albertsons Shoppers Can Enjoy a New Fresh Prime Pork Offering in the Meat Department with Chairman’s Reserve Meats

SPRINGDALE, Ark. – Tyson Foods and Albertsons are launching two new Chairman’s Reserve Prime Pork products just in time for grilling season: the bone-in pork tomahawk chop and bone-in pork chop. Both products are now available in Albertsons stores in the Portland, Ore., market.

“With grilling season upon us, we are delighted to expand our Chairman’s Reserve Prime Pork product offerings for Albertsons shoppers,” says Britney Banuelos, senior brand manager, fresh meats marketing and premium programs for Tyson Foods. “This summer as consumers look for ways to treat their family and friends, we are confident that the flavor and tenderness of Chairman’s Reserve Prime Pork will be a crowd pleaser.”

On May 3, Portland area residents can tune into KGW channel 8 news to watch six-time world barbecue champion pitmaster and Barbecue Hall of Fame inductee Tuffy Stone. Stone will share his barbecuing tips, ranging from how to select your pork at the grocery store to cooking it indoors and out.

“I cook withChairman’s Reserve Meats because it provides the best flavor, color and marbling,” says Stone. “It’s an exceptional product that delivers a restaurant-quality experience from the convenience of your own backyard.”

Shoppers can find more preparation tips and specific grilling recipes on the Chairman’s Reserve website. For more tips from Tuffy Stone, follow him on Instagram, @tuffystone.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under four generations of family leadership, the Company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company had approximately 142,000 team members on October 1, 2022. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.