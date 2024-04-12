Auburn University Biomaterials Researcher Awarded Two Patents Expected to Reduce Food Waste

Burak Aksoy, associate research professor in the College of Forestry, Wildlife and Environment at Auburn University (CFWE), developed two novel products to help reduce waste in commercial aquaculture feed pellets and meat products intended for human consumption.

Aksoy has developed an inexpensive solution for real-time freshness monitoring. All meats give off certain basic volatile compounds as they break down. His product is a gas-sensing coating that detects those compounds and is applied to a sticker that adheres directly to the packaging of meat products. The sticker monitors the presence of compounds that indicate spoilage and progressively changes color to indicate the freshness level of the product.

“Everyone — consumers and retailers — will know the level of freshness or spoilage at a glance and be able to act accordingly,” said Aksoy.

Aksoy said there has already been a great deal of industry interest, and he anticipates the products will have global appeal.

