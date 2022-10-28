Beyond Meat is Rolling Out its Steak Substitute in Grocery Stores

Beyond Meat is launching a steak substitute in grocery stores.

The new product will roll out nationwide at more than 5,000 Kroger and Walmart stores, as well as Albertsons, Ahold Delhaize, Jewel-Osco, Sprouts and other local grocers.

The announcement concludes a rocky month for the maker of meat alternatives. Beyond ousted Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey after he was arrested for allegedly biting another man’s nose. The company also announced plans to cut 19% of its workforce, or roughly 200 employees, as well as the departure of its chief financial officer and the elimination of the chief growth officer role.

Amid the chaos, Beyond and Yum Brands’ Taco Bell started testing meatless carne asada using its Beyond Steak product at restaurants in Dayton, Ohio.

