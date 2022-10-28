Maine Lobster Industry, Environmental Group Reach Agreement to Delay New Regulations

PORTLAND (WGME) — A new agreement could help the Maine lobster industry buy time in its fight to push back on tough new rules designed to protect endangered whales.

According to state leaders, Maine’s lobster industry, federal regulators and a key environmental group, the “Center for Biological Diversity,” have all agreed to a two-year delay to the tough new rules that lobstermen say could cripple the industry.

Lobstermen have argued all along that their gear is not the real threat to endangered right whales.

