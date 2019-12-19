Beyond Meat Serves Canada a Second Helping with National Launch of Beyond Beef

TORONTO– Canadians can now enjoy even more options at their local grocer’s fresh meat counter with the launch of Beyond Beef®, a new product from plant-based leader, Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), that’s designed to look, cook and taste like ground beef. Canada is the first market outside of the U.S. to offer Beyond Beef.

Made from simple, plant-based ingredients without GMOs, soy or gluten, Beyond Beef delivers the culinary versatility, juicy flavor and meat-like texture of traditional ground, with marbling made from cocoa butter that melts and tenderizes for a satisfying and delicious at-home cooking experience.

All of Beyond Meat’s products are designed to meet, if not exceed, the nutritional profile of its animal protein equivalent. Compared to regular ground beef, Beyond Beef offers:

A complete source of protein with 18g per 100g serving

More iron

35% less saturated fat

Less total fat

No cholesterol, antibiotics or hormones

“Canada is a very progressive market and since launching in retail there earlier this year, we’ve seen a tremendous response from Canadians who are interested in our plant-based proteins,” said Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat Founder and CEO. “We are excited to bring our latest product innovation to Canadians, welcoming a growing number of consumers to the delicious taste and nutritional and environmental benefits of our plant-based proteins.”

This past summer, Beyond Meat entered the Canadian retail market with the launch of the Beyond Burger and in less than six months, distribution has grown to more than 4,000 stores. At a major Canadian retailer, the Beyond Burger is the #1 selling plant-based burger in the fresh meat counter – with 80% of plant-based burger sales in the fresh meat counter coming from Beyond Meat.

Benefits of plant-based proteins

According to the 2019 Canada Food Guide, Canadians are encouraged to diversify their protein sources, with an emphasis on incorporating more plant-based proteins. Beyond Meat works in service of that vision by sourcing the same building blocks of meat — proteins, fats, trace minerals, carbohydrates and water — directly from the plant kingdom. We believe this innovative approach is more sustainable and humane than traditional livestock production and offers the additional nutritional benefits of plant-based protein.

Starting today, fans looking to try the NEW Beyond Beef can visit the fresh meat counter of their local grocery store and then head to the recipe section of the Beyond Meat website for inspiration and how-to videos for favorites such as tacos, meatballs, chili, sliders and more.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based proteins. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat has a mission of using simple, plant-based ingredients applied in fresh ways to replicate the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while offering the nutritional and environmental benefits of plant-based proteins. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, “Eat What You Love,” represents a strong belief that by eating its portfolio of plant-based proteins, consumers can enjoy more, not less, of their favorite meals, and by doing so, help address concerns related to human health, climate change, resource conservation and animal welfare. Beyond Meat’s portfolio of fresh and frozen plant-based proteins are sold at more than 58,000 retail and foodservice outlets in more than 50 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.