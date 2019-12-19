Montpak International Inc. Recalls Veal and Lamb Products Produced Without Benefit of Import Inspection

WASHINGTON – Montpak International Inc., a Canadian establishment, is recalling approximately 2,804 pounds of veal and lamb products that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United Sates, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The veal bone, cutlet items, and lamb carcasses were imported on December 4, 2019. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF only)]

40-lb. bulk boxes containing “VEAL Bones” with a SKU 97507U and PRODUCT OF CANADA (“CANADA 96” in the Canadian mark of inspection) represented on the label.

50-lb. bulk boxes containing “VEAL Marrow bones” with a SKU 97660U and PRODUCT OF CANADA (“CANADA 96” in the Canadian mark of inspection) represented on the label.

10-lb. bulk boxes containing “MECHANICALLY TENDERIZED VEAL LEG CUTLET 2 OZ CHUNKS” and EST 1809 and PACKED ON DEC-10-19 represented on the label.

10-lb. bulk boxes containing “MECHANICALLY TENDERIZED VEAL LEG CUTLET 2 OZ EYE RND” and EST 1809 and PACKED ON DEC-10-19 represented on the label.

Whole carcasses of lamb wrapped in cheese cloth.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “CANADA 96” in the Canadian mark of inspection or “EST 1809” on the box. These items were shipped to distributors in New Jersey, New York, and Virginia.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in distributors’ refrigerators or freezers. Distributors are urged not to release these products to retailers. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Robert Mailhot, Executive Director of Quality Assurance, Montpak International, Inc., at (514) 245-1553.