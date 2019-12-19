Bella Sun Luci Launches New Plant-Based Jerky

CHICO, California: Mooney Farms and the Bella Sun Luci brand, which blazed the trail for the California sun dried tomato market over 30 years ago, is introducing an exciting new product to its line-up, Plant-Based Tomato Jerky. This new vegan plant-based jerky snack is made with simple, non-GMO, gluten-free ingredients, and at only 80 calories per serving, these bite-sized morsels are the perfect guilt-free snack!

Bella Sun Luci’s plant-based jerky line is vegan, non-GMO, Kosher, and contains a good source of Fiber, Iron, Vitamin C, Vitamin K, and an excellent source of Potassium. There will be two delicious flavors derived from traditional jerky favorites with a sun dried tomato twist: Hickory Smoked & Sriracha.

“The vegan population is growing and with it we are bringing forward-thinking foods that appeal to both vegans and non-vegans alike. We believe bringing sun dried tomatoes to the snack market, in this new and innovative plant-based jerky, marks the start of health trend that’s here to stay,” says Mary Mooney, owner of Mooney Farms. “As with all of our products, we’re only using the highest quality ingredients to create a snack that customers will crave without any guilt.”

About Bella Sun Luci:

Bella Sun Luci is a line of premium Mediterranean-inspired products created from authentic family recipes. The line includes a variety of deliciously sweet sun dried tomatoes, sun dried tomatoes in olive oil, sun dried tomato chipotle sauce, pasta sauces, Bruschetta spreads, estate-grown olive oil, risotto, marinades, and NEW vegan jerky. Bella Sun Luci is produced by Mooney Farms, a third generation, family-owned company based in Chico, Calif. that is rooted in quality, integrity and family values. Mooney Farms is the premier producer of sun dried tomatoes in the United States. To learn more about Bella Sun Luci, please visit us at Produce Marketing Association Fresh Summit in Booth #2002 or go to our website at www.BellaSunLuci.com.