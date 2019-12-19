Bianca Modenese (White Cow) Parmigiano Reggiano DOP from Caseficio Rosola di Zocca

The “White Cow” (Bianca Modenese cow) is the ancient breed of cow from the region of Modena in Italy. There are only two producers of Bianca Modenese Parmigiano Reggiano DOP, and CaseficioRosola di Zocca pioneered this production (the youngest Consorzio protecting each breed) in 2005.

Since the 1950s, the White Cow population has shrunk to the point of near extinction, as other breeds have been replacing it in production. It took a special group of farmers who worked together to build the numbers back up. They knew the white cow curd is sweeter and more elastic (and lower in fat, and higher in protein!) than curd from other breeds – and makes an incredible expression of Parmigiano Reggiano. Because of this, great care has to be taken during production.

Caseficio Rosola di Zocca is a seven member cooperative of small farms in the mountains that aims to protect the White Cow production of Parmigiano Reggiano.Some of the farms that make up the Rosola coop have 30-40 cows and some just 1-2 animals. The yield from the white cows is 40-50% less than that from Freisan cows. Gino, the cheesemaker, has been making cheese for 40 years and has worked at Rosola since 1985. They use a five-year rotation of meadow pasture to maintain a biodiversity of feed that gives strong mountain meadow essence to the milk. The coop produces just two Bianca Modenese (White Cow) wheels of parm each day!

Rogers Collection is the exclusive importer of this special parm.

Caseficio Rosola di Zocca’s Bianco Modenese (White Cow) Parmigiano Reggiano DOP has a soft, straw-yellow color and a granular texture. The taste is rich and dense but full of subtlety. Its strength is offset by a well-balanced velvety butter feeling. The essences of the Appennine meadows offer intense and persistent aromas after 24 months of aging.

Caseficio Rosola di Zocca is also a member of Slow Food. Click here to read more about Slow Food and the White Cow.

Read more about their story and tasting notes HERE!

