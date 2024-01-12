Brakebush Brothers, Inc. Acquires Lake Foods to Expand its Processing Capabilities

Foodservice chicken processor Brakebush Brothers, Inc., has announced the acquisition of Lake Foods of Hartwell, GA, a portioning facility for raw, sized, marinated and ready-to-cook chicken products. The agreement was finalized on December 31, 2023.

Both companies share a solid history of business success, dedicated employees with a commitment to quality, and a focus on customer service. “We are very enthusiastic about this acquisition. The values, expertise, and capabilities of this facility put us in great position to continue to grow our existing customer base and aggressively pursue new business,” states Gregory Huff, Brakebush President & CEO.

Brakebush Brothers, a nearly 100-year-old family-owned company, produces a wide variety of value-added chicken products for the foodservice, chain, and industrial markets. With this acquisition, Brakebush now operates five production facilities in the U.S. with headquarters in Westfield, WI and continues to be U.S. Family Owned.