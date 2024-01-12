Chrysal Presents Sustainable Innovations at the IPM in Essen

Chrysal, a leader in flower care, will present its latest sustainable innovations at the International Plant Fair (IPM) in Essen from January 23 to 26, 2024. Chrysal Blue Box is our new real-time data platform that provides growers, importers, and retailers with insights into their quality parameters, processes, and ultimately the quality of flowers throughout the entire sea transport process. Together, we ensure the sustainable delivery of high-quality cut flowers to customers. Studies have shown that transporting flowers by sea freight reduces the carbon footprint by up to 92%*. Sustainability is a core focus at Chrysal, and we continue to make our packaging more environmentally friendly. We take pride in our new FSC-certified paper sachet, a significant step forward in environmental awareness.

Blue Box by Chrysal Sea Freight Service

After successfully introducing our Sea Freight Service in 2021, we are taking it a step further with the introduction of Blue Box This is a new real-time data platform launched by Chrysal Africa, enabling growers, importers and retailers to streamline their operations while ensuring high-quality cut flowers are delivered to their customers in a sustainable way. Studies have shown that transporting flowers by sea freight instead of air reduces the footprint by up to 92%*. However, sea freight takes time and flowers come under greater pressure. With Blue Box, it is possible to see real-time quality data points of flowers during their shipment. This platform offers transparency and insight into the entire journey of cut flowers, from harvest and processing to trucking and overseas shipment by container.

“At Chrysal, we remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that benefit the entire floral sector, with a focus on sustainability and reducing environmental impact. Chrysal Services, with its state-of-the-art test facility and Blue Box data platform, contribute to a more sustainable, efficient and transparent flower chain,” says Niels van Doorn, General Manager of Chrysal Africa.

Chrysal has spent more than a decade developing the Chrysal Sea Freight Service to enable sea freight. A combination of a unique post-harvest and service concept that helps keep flowers fresh and controls Botrytis as much as possible during sea freight and long storage.

Focus on Sustainable Flower Food Packaging

Chrysal is committed to 100% recyclable packaging, and as a result, starting from 2024, we will transition all Chrysal consumer packaging to fully recyclable alternatives. This initiative solidifies Chrysal’s position as a sustainable partner in the floral industry and contributes to a circular economy. The use of Chrysal products significantly reduces flower waste, conserves water, and minimizes packaging materials. Independent research by ABN Amro reveals that 70% of consumers in Germany and many key export markets prioritize sustainability when purchasing flowers (Q&A research commissioned by ABN AMRO, Chrysal, and DFG, January 2020). We take pride in our FSC-certified paper sachet, a significant leap forward in environmental consciousness.

Chrysal Largo®: Preserving Quality

At the IPM, we are shining an extra spotlight on Chrysal Largo®. This product significantly contributes to slowing leaf yellowing and reducing flower loss. Chrysal Largo® for Pelargonium is indispensable in the retail segment, ensuring that plants maintain their quality during transport and reducing losses in stores. It can also be used as a post-harvest treatment for a range of cut flowers such as Lilium, Alstroemeria, Euphorbia Fulgens, and Eryngium. Chrysal Largo® is a registered product and can currently be applied in France, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

‘*Sea Freight compared to Air Freight.’

