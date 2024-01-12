Applegate Farms, LLC Partners with Tyler Cameron to Invite Fans Around the World to Reclaim Their Inner Meathead

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — APPLEGATE®, the nation’s leading natural and organic meat brand, has announced a partnership with television personality, entrepreneur and philanthropist Tyler Cameron in a video that encourages fans to flip the script on restrictive thinking regarding New Year’s resolutions and instead celebrate the smart protein choices they make daily. The partnership, announced last week through a Public Service Announcement-style video, invites consumers to embrace a new, uplifting definition for the insult, Meathead.

According to the video, Tyler and Applegate believe that a “Meathead” is a person who uses their head to make smart decisions about the protein that goes into their body, like choosing clean, real ingredients, organic and natural meat, and meat raised with no antibiotics or GMO ingredients.

Those who want to stand proudly with Tyler as a “Meathead” are invited to visit 1800Meatheads.com to enter for a chance to win Meathead prize packs, including a grand prize that features a 28- inch Freestanding C-Series Grill from Coyote Outdoor Living, a custom-made, one-of-a-kind Meathead apron signed by Tyler Cameron, himself, and a six-month supply of free APPLEGATE® products*. Fifty runner-up prizes include an official Meathead t-shirt (as featured in the video), and a two-month supply of free APPLEGATE® products*.

Last year, 50% of Americans stated that their New Year’s resolution was to eat healthier, while 40% of people noted that they specifically wanted to lose weight (source).

“The two goals are often linked, but we at Applegate are on a mission during this resolution season to educate consumers about living a balanced lifestyle that is not about restrictive eating,” said Joseph O’Connor, President of Applegate. “Too often, people are focused on the negative – don’t eat this, don’t do that – instead of small, positive changes that are worth celebrating.”

“I’ve always been a meat eater, but in recent years, I’ve made it a priority to seek out clean protein to fuel my daily routine,” said Tyler Cameron. “I’m proud to join forces with Applegate to change the way people approach and maintain a well-balanced lifestyle.”

Visit 1800Meatheads.com for more information about the Meathead movement, the giveaway rules, and to find recipes and information about where to find APPLEGATE® products in retailers across the United States. For more information about Applegate and its products, visit www.applegate.com or connect on social media at www.instagram.com/applegate.

*Products to be delivered in the form of coupons.

About Applegate Farms LLC

Founded in 1987, Applegate Farms, LLC produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese and frozen products. Our products are made without GMO ingredients, and we source from farms where animals are treated with care and respect and are allowed to grow at their natural rate, all part of our mission – Changing The Meat We Eat®.

Natural can mean many things, but to Applegate natural means our food is:

From animals Applegate humanely raised without antibiotics, added hormones or growth promotants

From animals fed a vegetarian or pasture-centered diet (our beef is 100 percent grass-fed)

Free of added chemical nitrites, nitrates or phosphates

Free of artificial ingredients or preservatives

Applegate became a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods in July 2015. For more information about our products, visit www.applegate.com or talk with us on https://www.instagram.com/applegate, or send a text to (908) 725-5800.