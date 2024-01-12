SNP Hosts Virtual Town Hall to Celebrate National Seafood Promotion Campaign Roll-Out

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) will update the National Seafood Council Task Force (NSCTF) members and the industry on the ‘Fall in Love with Seafood’ consumer campaign strategy at a virtual town hall. The meeting will be via Zoom on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 4 pm EST/ 1 pm PST. Speakers will present 2023 accomplishments, campaign strategy, and showcase preliminary results from the Fall in Love with Seafood campaign roll-out at H-E-B this January.

“The NSC Task Force has been building the framework for a National Seafood Promotion Campaign on the public health benefits of seafood consumption over the last two years. We are bringing this vision to life in 2024 starting in Texas this month with H-E-B and supplier partners.

Join this virtual town hall to learn more and celebrate with us!” Linda Cornish, President, Seafood Nutrition Partnership.

The virtual event is open to the public and will feature:

Bill Hueffner, Chair of NSCTF; Pacific Seafoods’ CMO, VP of Marketing & Development

Paul Doremus, SNP Chair; Trident Seafoods’ VP of Policy and Sustainability Strategy

Jason Driskill, SNP Vice Chair; H-E-B’s VP of Seafood, Sushi & Meal Simple

Linda Cornish, SNP Founder and President

Sarah Crowley, SNP VP of Marketing and Communications

To attend, please register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcufuCqqjsvGd118s-Q3gaCbensTCdtLpDt

For more information or to join the NSC Task Force Virtual Town Hall, please contact Sandy Yi-Davis at sandy@seafoodnutrition.org

About Seafood Nutrition Partnership

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is the leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the U.S. that builds awareness of the health and nutritional benefits of seafood. SNP addresses the country’s public health crisis through education programs that inspire Americans to incorporate more seafood and omega-3s into their diets for improved health per the USDA Dietary Guidelines. For more information or to support SNP, visit seafoodnutrition.org.