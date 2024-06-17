Certified Piedmontese Beef Honored at UNFI Circle of Excellence Ceremony

The Premier Grass-Fed, Grass Finished Beef Producer in the USA. The Taste of Real Beef!

LINCOLN, Neb. — Certified Piedmontese Beef accepted the Emerging Supplier Of the Year at the UNFI (United Natural Foods, Inc.) Circle of Excellence ceremony at the 2024 UNFI Winter & Holiday Show, held at the Mohegan Sun Resort in Uncasville, CT. The Circle of Excellence awards celebrate suppliers’ 2023 achievements in innovation, marketing, and growth through partnership. Winners were grouped by merchandising category as well as years in business, reflecting the broad and diverse landscape of UNFI’s supplier partners.

“Congratulations to Certified Piedmontese Beef on this well-deserved recognition,” said Sandy Douglas, UNFI CEO. “We are grateful to partner with you in supporting our retail customers, and we look forward to continuing to be your go-to-market partner focused on helping to build brands and drive your growth.”

Key Moments in 2023 in the Certified Piedmontese Beef and UNFI Partnership:

-Wild Harvest Private label development

-Significant Sales growth in 2023

-Innovative packaging and marketing into a competitive Grass-Fed beef category space

-Supporting retailer marketing initiatives to drive successful sales for UNFI

“We are honored to be recognized as a top producer by UNFI. This award is a testament to our entire team’s hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit, from our ranches to customer forks,” said Billy Swain, Director of National Sales at Certified Piedmontese Beef.

About Certified Piedmontese

To meat eaters who abide by wholesome eating and earth-friendly living, Certified Piedmontese Beef is the nutritious, full-flavored, and superior beef brand that honors and preserves the Italian- heritage Piedmontese experience from ranch to fork. Our cattle are raised on family ranches across the Midwest and are never given antibiotics, steroids, or hormones to ensure our customers get top-notch beef that doesn’t sacrifice flavor or tenderness. For more information about Certified Piedmontese, please visit www.piedmontese.com.

About UNFI

UNFI is North America’s premier grocery wholesaler delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded, and owned brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce providers, and food service customers. UNFI also provides a broad range of value-added services and segmented marketing expertise, including proprietary technology, data, market insights, and shelf management to help customers and suppliers build their businesses and brands. As the largest full-service grocery partner in North America, UNFI is committed to building a food system that is better for all and is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers. To learn more about how UNFI is Fueling the Future of Food, visit www.unfi.com.