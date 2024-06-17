Dahlia Dalina Maxi Starburst Pink Wins FleuroStar Award 2024-25

Fleuroselect, the international organisation for the ornamental plants industry, is proud to announce that the FleuroStar Award 2024-25 has been awarded to Dalina Maxi Starburst Pink from Florensis. Marjolein Kuyucu-Lodder, International Trade Marketeer and Hagen Kalläne, European Sales Manager accepted the prize from Fleuroselect President Marc Driessen and Secretary General Ann Jennen. The evening was moderated by influencer Michael Perry.

Dahlia Dalina Maxi Starburst Pink from Florensis was competing against Calibrachoa MiniFamous Uno Bakari from Selecta one, Dahlia Hypnotica Candy Corn from Dümmen Orange, Petunia Painted Love Purple from Syngenta Flowers and Osteospermum Sunny Klaudia from Beekenkamp Plants.

The jury stated:“Dalina Maxi Starburst Pink is an extraordinary Dahlia with striking flower shape, attractive colour and instant pick-up appeal.”

Bursting with Beauty

This stunning new Dahlia from Florensis boasts a myriad of unique, anemone-shaped flowers in a strong pink colour with delicate pattern on the petals. Thanks to the eye-catching flowers, Dalina® Maxi Starburst Pink will undoubtedly stand out on the shelves, generating many impulse sales. Furthermore, this Dahlia can be easily combined with other colours from the series for additional sales appeal.

Consumers will love the unique flowers and vibrant shades, which will elevate any green setting around the garden from mid-summer until the first frost. Dahlia is hot and happening, and Dalina® Maxi Starburst Pink might very well be next season’s new Star variety.

Viridea Garden Centre Group, Groupe VégétaI and IPL Asda Join Jury

In total, over 25 professionals in production, trade and retail evaluate each entry on point of sale attractiveness and commercial potential. Each jury member has seen the plants in close proximity at one of the eight locations that exhibit FleuroStar entries during FlowerTrials® in The Netherlands.

Ann Jennen, Secretary General of Fleuroselect: “FleuroStar’s success and credibility is due to the diversity and expertise of our jury. We are very proud of the fact that high-level players in the market such as Blume 2000, Intratuin, the Newey Group, Waterdrinker, Royal Lemkes, Gärtner Poetschke, Royal FloraHolland and Emsflower are willing to assess our candidates. Also the Viridea Garden Centre Group from Italy, Groupe Végétal from France, Nowacka from Poland and IPL Asda from the UK have agreed to join our panel this year.”

FleuroStar Award Evening at Selecta One

The FleuroStar Award Evening took place on 13th June at the Selecta one FlowerTrials location in De Lier (NL). Approximately 140 guests from a cross-section of the international industry enjoyed a networking dinner, learned more about all participating varieties and attended the announcement of the new winner first-hand.

Marketing Support from Floramedia, Waterdrinker and DeschPlantpak

New amongst the companies supporting FleuroStar is Floramedia. Richard Petri, Managing Director Floramedia Germany: “During my years at Selecta one, I have experienced first-hand what FleuroStar can do for a new variety. For Petunia NightSky, the impact of winning the award was huge and really launched that variety on the road to commercial succes. Also Calibrachoa PinkTastic and Osteospermum Purple Sun benefitted tremendously from the FleuroStar boost. In my current role, I am delighted to support the new winner by offering customised design for marketing supports of choice.”

The new FleuroStar winner will receive considerable marketing support to turn its market introduction into a success. Next to conducting an international press campaign, Fleuroselect promotes the new winner at trade fairs and industry events. Waterdrinker, major Dutch wholesaler selling to international garden centers and florists, will offer premium product placement during 3-4 weeks at its Green Trade Center next season. DeschPlantpak dedicates a full spread in its next lifestyle brochure ‘Colour Your Story’ to the new winner.

About FleuroStar

The FleuroStar Contest is held annually during the FlowerTrials® in week 24. The competing varieties are grown by the entering companies and in 2024 were displayed at eight contest locations to generate maximum visibility. All FlowerTrials® visitors have the opportunity of seeing the competing entries at close range.