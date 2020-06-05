Company Could Turn Former XL Beef Plant Into Slaughterhouse

After closing in 2010, the former XL Beef Plant could soon have a new purpose, after Donald’s Fine Foods announced plans to convert the building into a sow processing plant.

The company — which owns Thunder Creek Pork Plant — said in a news release on May 29 that it plans to undertake a feasibility study to determine the possibility of converting the former beef plant into a slaughterhouse. The study is expected to take six to eight weeks and would consider the financial aspects of the project.

It will also determine the support that producers, the public, and the government will provide to create a technologically advanced sow processing centre that serves Western Canadian hog producers.

