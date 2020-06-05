Global Cultured Meat Market Insights, 2018-2027

DUBLIN-The “Cultured Meat – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Cultured Meat market accounted for $72.6 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $291.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.

Rise in consumer demand for perishable foods and requirement of food safety & taste consistency are the factors driving market growth. However, more energy consumption & infrastructure costs are some of the factors restraining market growth.

Cultured meat is the most favoured solution around the globe for increasing the meat requirement ever. These meat products also provide with favourable level of saturated fat and reduce the environmental impact. Cargill (U.S.) which is one of the key players of the protein market has committed to invest and grow its traditional protein business which is derived from animals.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: ResearchAndMarkets.com