Delaware’s Chicken Industry Breaks $5B Sales

Katie Tabeling, Delaware Business Times Meat & Poultry March 17, 2023

GEORGETOWN — As Delaware’s chicken industry celebrates a century in business, it broke through to $5 billion in 2022 poultry sales, showing the industry has continued to rebound from pandemic-related struggles.

The Delmarva Chicken Association (DCA) recently released its year-end report that estimates sales increased 12% year-over-year in 2022. Farmers raised 596 million chickens, a 5% rise from the previous year. Overall, demand for chicken remains strong, as processors produced 4.2 billion pounds of chicken for kitchen tables and grocery store freezers.

However, DCA Executive Director Holly Porter noted that challenges still remain, as inflation has caused the cost of doing business to increase. Feed ingredients for corn, wheat and soybeans was estimated at $1.6 billion — up 12% from the previous year. 

