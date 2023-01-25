Florida Company Invests in Mills County, IA Beef Plant

(Des Moines) — Another major investor is pitching in on a proposed beef processing facility in Mills County.

Officials with Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Company Monday announced that Karis Capital of Naples, Florida is investing $150 million in the company’s planned facility on a 132-acre parcel of land near the intersection of Interstate 29 and Bunge Road just south of the Pottawattamie-Mills County line. In a press release, Cattlemen’s Heritage Principal Developer Chad Tentinger states the investment represents a critical milestone, allowing the company to break ground later this year. In a recent interview with KMA News, Tentinger projected an 18-month construction timeline for the project.

“Obviously, the weather and supply chain, all that affects a project of this scale, of course,” said Tentinger. “So, it’s scheduled to be 18 months. It’ll late ’24-early ’25 when we’ll be open and operational.”

