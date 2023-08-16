Georgia Beef Producers Approve the Continuation of Georgia’s Beef Commission Assessment

Atlanta, GA – Today, Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper announced that Georgia’s beef producers approved a continuation of a one-dollar market order assessment, which helps support the Georgia Beef Commission. Voting on the assessment continuation occurred in June of 2023 and passed with eighty-two percent support of beef producers. The Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) administers the fourteen farmer-funded and self-help commodity commission programs. Funds collected by the commissions under grower-approved market orders support each commodity’s research, education, and promotion.

“Georgia’s Agriculture Commodity Commissions are essential to strengthening Georgia’s agriculture industry, and these assessments, voted on by producers, are an important part of supporting the commissions’ work,” said Commissioner Tyler Harper. “The assessment approved by Georgia’s beef producers will support education, research, and beef promotion within Georgia – helping ensure our Cattlemen’s continued success and giving Georgia consumers greater access to high-quality, Georgia Grown beef.”

Over the past nine years, the Georgia Beef Commission has participated in several significant research projects with the University of Georgia. Projects have been funded in areas such as Bermuda grass stem maggots, forages and clovers, antimicrobial issues, beef extension team programs, response team training, junior stockmanship competitions, livestock and meat judging programs, heat stress in beef finishing, research equipment, and many others. The commission also supports programs for promotion conducted by the Georgia Beef Board.

The Georgia Beef Commission was created by the Georgia General Assembly in 2013 at the request of the Georgia beef industry and went into effect in 2014. The market order, which allows the assessment, is voted on every three years by the producers for approval.

