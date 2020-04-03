Hofmann Sausage Company Donates Food to Help During COVID-19 Crisis

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Hofmann Sausage Company donated over 1000 pounds of sausage products to help meet local, Syracuse, New York, needs for food during the COVID-19 crisis. The donation was made to the Food Bank of Central New York, which serves 11 counties and an estimated 167,630 individuals, 29% of which are children.

“Hofmann is proud to partner with local organizations to help those in-need in our own backyard. We donate regularly, however, with the current shelter-in-place orders and social distancing, there is an even greater need for companies to step up and help,” said Ron Tomacchio, General Manager, Hofmann Sausage Company.

“During this unprecedented time in our community and nation, we appreciate Hofmann Sausage Company’s donation. As we continue to see the number of individuals and families in need of emergency food supplies increase, this donation will be immediately distributed to our network of partner agencies in central and northern New York,” said Lynn Hy, Chief Development Officer, Food Bank of Central New York.

Hofmann Sausage Company is located in Syracuse, New York, and is one of the oldest hot dog and sausage manufacturers in the United States – dating back to 1879. Hofmann products are available in grocery retail, big box and convenience stores, restaurants, stadiums and entertainment venues, and on college campuses in several states.

For more information on Hofmann Sausage Company, contact Rebecca Baker, Chief Marketing Officer, or visit http://hofmannsausage.com/.