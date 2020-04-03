NFI Issues Statement on the Rescheduling of Seafood Expo North America

WASHINGTON, DC — During a time of such upheaval and uncertainty for all it is exciting that the forward-looking planners at Diversified rescheduled Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America for September 22-24, 2020 in Boston.

There is an old adage that action cures anxiety. In these anxious times a date-certain allows the global seafood community to begin planning for a new and exciting Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America 2020 where we will all reconnect and look toward the future of seafood sales. NFI looks forward to working with Diversified to provide a unique opportunity for NFI members and the broader seafood community to plan collaboratively for the future.

We look forward to seeing our members and friends exhibiting in Boston. In the meantime, stay safe and healthy.

John Connelly

President

National Fisheries Institute