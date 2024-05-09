New Study Explores Sustainable Floral Design Practices – Participate in the Survey Today!

Facilitated by the Floral Marketing Fund (FMF) and Co-Sponsored by BloomNet® and Syndicate Sales

A new research study, “​​Perceptions of Environmentalism and the Use of Sustainable Floral Design Practices within the Floral Industry,” has launched under the direction of the Floral Marketing Fund (FMF), in partnership with researchers at Mississippi State University (MSU) and Texas State University (TSU).

The FMF study is in cooperation with the American Floral Endowment (AFE) and co-sponsored by leading floral industry companies, BloomNet®, a floral services provider, and Syndicate Sales, a floral hardgoods supplier.

The main objectives of the study are to explore the scope of sustainable practices currently being incorporated into retail floral businesses, understand perceived barriers, determine current feedback and questions that retailers are fielding from consumers on sustainable practices, and find opportunities for improved resources and education to fill any existing gaps.

Participate in this important study today by sharing your experiences and input! The survey is open to retail professionals who work within the floral industry as floral designers (someone who arranges fresh cut, dried, and silk flowers and greenery to make decorative displays) and/or individuals who own or manage a retail floral business. Take the quick 5-10 minute survey by May 18th. Participants in the study will be entered into a giveaway for the chance to win one of three $500.00 gift cards. Winners of the giveaway will be randomly selected and notified upon completion of the research study in the summer of 2024.

The sustainable practices being explored in the study include buying fair-trade local and organically grown flowers; recycling flower waste and cardboard; using energy-efficient light bulbs, floral coolers, and/or electric vehicles; and reducing the use of plastic sleeves and floral foam. This study will provide meaningful insights to retail floral providers on current practices, branding and marketing of those practices, and understanding any barriers for future research and resources. The results will inform floral industry professionals on how they can adjust their business models to exchange both their sustainability and profitability.

This new study takes a deeper dive following the release of the initial study “U.S. Consumer Perceptions & Willingness to Pay for Sustainable Environmental Practices in the Floral Industry,” which was focused on consumer insights with regard to sustainability in the floral industry. This secondary study will build on those results and bring in the perspectives of floral industry professionals. The initial research was also facilitated by the FMF and industry leaders, BloomNet and Syndicate Sales showing their ongoing commitment to supporting these vital programs.

The Floral Marketing Fund represents a community of floral industry organizations and leaders, collaboratively supporting and funding floral marketing efforts, consumer research, and promoting the emotional wellness and health benefits to increase consumer consumption of flowers and plants. Past studies and ways to get involved can be found at floralmarketingfund.org.

For more information, questions about the study, or to get involved, contact the Floral Marketing Fund at info@floralmarketingfund.org.

About BloomNet®

As the leading floral and gift industry service provider, BloomNet, Inc. (www.bloomnet.net), a wholly-owned subsidiary of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., is focused on continually exceeding the expectations of its select community of members across the nation and around the globe that rely upon BloomNet as their trusted source for unique personalized service, comprehensive offerings, innovative programs, and quality products designed to increase their viability. BloomNet is committed to working side by side with its members to foster industry education, build community, and develop long term relationships built on trust, commitment, and dependability.

About Syndicate Sales, Inc.

Syndicate Sales developed and sold its first product, the Aquapic®, in 1946. Over 75 years later, Syndicate is still developing innovative, industry-standard, quality products for florists around the world. With a history rooted in manufacturing, importing, and distribution, Syndicate is a complete provider of floral hardgoods offering everything from Aquapics®, Aquaplus® and Aquafoam® to over 500 glass, plastic, and ceramic containers. In addition to these important everyday items, Syndicate also manufactures the Egg®, Pillow® and DIY Floral Grid® – all foam-free mechanics created to offer florists labor-saving, eco-friendly design options. As a trusted supplier to the floral industry, Syndicate remains committed to its founding principle: to provide the best service and the highest quality products through continuous improvement.

About the Floral Marketing Fund (FMF)

The Floral Marketing Fund (FMF) represents a community of floral industry organizations and leaders collaboratively supporting and funding floral marketing efforts, consumer research, and promoting the emotional wellness and health benefits to increase consumer consumption of flowers and plants.

The Fund utilizes funds and expertise from industry sources to provide both financial support and human capital to projects that will benefit the entire floriculture industry – connecting marketers and researchers directly with industry leaders to directly support increased flower sales.