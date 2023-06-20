Johnsonville, LLC, Recalls Beddar With Cheddar Ready-to-Eat Pork Sausage Links Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

WASHINGTON – Johnsonville, LLC, a Sheboygan Falls, Wis. establishment, is recalling approximately 42,062 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) “Beddar with Cheddar” pork sausage links that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically very thin strands of black plastic fibers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The RTE pork sausage links were produced on Jan. 26, 2023. The following product is subject to recall [view labels]:

14-oz. vacuum-packed packages of “Johnsonville BEDDAR with CHEDDAR Smoked Sausage links MADE WITH 100% PREMIUM PORK” with a Best By 07/11/2023 C35 code date printed on the back.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 34224” inside the USDA mark of inspection. This item was shipped to retail locations in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Texas.

The problem was discovered after the firm received one consumer complaint about the product containing very thin strands of black plastic fibers.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume them. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Amanda Fritsch, Consumer Relations Coordinator, Johnsonville, LLC, at 888-556-2728 or anachtweyfritsch@johnsonville.com. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Stephanie Schafer, Director of Global Corporate Communications, Johnsonville, LLC, at 920-453-4826 or SDlugopolski@johnsonville.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.