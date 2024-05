Kunzler & Company, Inc., the Lancaster-based pork processing company, has reportedly been bought out by the 5th largest pork processor in the United States.

On Monday, Clemens Food Group announced the acquisition of Kunzler, which has facilities in Lancaster and Blair County.

Company officials say that while Clemens will have ownership of the Kunzler plants, the Kunzler name and local operations will remain in place.

