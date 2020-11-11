KY Governor Announces $ 2 Million in CARES Act Funds for Meat Processing Expansion

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced $2 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds will be allocated to the Governor’s Office of Agricultural Policy to help expand meat processing in Kentucky.

“The COVID-19 crisis has caused deep economic turbulence across the commonwealth and within our agricultural community,” said Gov. Beshear. “This relief will help producers and processors sustain their small businesses, expand their processing capacity and reduce Kentucky’s reliance on other states to keep our grocery meat cases full.”

The additional $2 million in CARES Act funding will be distributed through the current Meat Processing Investment Program (MPIP). In an effort to process more Kentucky beef, dairy, pork, lamb, sheep, goat and poultry products, the MPIP must distribute the additional CARES Act funds by Dec. 30, 2020.

