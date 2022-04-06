MamaMancini’s Secures Substantial New Product Placements with Tier-1 Retailers

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ,– MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB), a marketer and distributor of specialty pre-prepared all-natural foods, announced that it has secured new customer authorizations, both in terms of new locations and expansion of existing placements, at tier-1 nationwide retailers to begin shipment in late April 2022.

The new customer authorizations include four new items (less one item ending with a planned rotation) at BJ’s Club Stores (230 East Coast locations), five items in a test with two new Albertsons Safeway divisions on the West Coast, several new items with Stew Leonard Stores – well known high volume outlets in Connecticut and New York Metro, and several distributor accounts for the Company’s T&L Creative Salads subsidiary as well as two new divisions of Aldi for the Company’s Olive Branch subsidiary.

“The Company expects to see a very substantial increase in sales beginning in the first quarter ending April 30th, 2022, as compared to the same year-ago quarter,” said Carl Wolf, Chairman and CEO of MamaMancini’s. “I look forward to continued operational execution in the months ahead as we continue to expand our national distribution networking, creating sustainable value for my fellow shareholders.”

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty pre-prepared, all-natural foods. MamaMancini’s broad product portfolio consists of meatballs, meatloaf, sausages and pasta bowls with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties – as well as an assortment of chicken-based dishes, olives, savory products and salads through its T&L Creative Salads and Olive Branch subsidiaries. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at regional delis and well-known retailers such as Sam’s Club, ALDI Markets, Schnuck Markets, Whole Foods, Publix, ShopRite, Stop & Shop, Costco and Albertsons – as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also maintains a direct-to-consumer presence on QVC and through Amazon Fresh. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may,” “future,” “plan” or “planned,” “will” or “should,” “expected,” “anticipates,” “draft,” “eventually” or “projected.” You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company’s 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.